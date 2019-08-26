There is no truth in identity theft claims: McClain

international

In a tweet on Sunday, McClain said, "There's unequivocally no truth to these claims. We've been going through a painful, personal separation that's now unfortunately in the media."

Anne McClain. Pic/AFP

Washington: NASA astronaut Anne McClain has refuted allegations made by her estranged spouse that she accessed her emails and personal/bank details from a computer located at the International Space Station (ISS). McClain's spouse Summer Worden had claimed that McClain accessed her bank account from a NASA-owned computer, touted as the "first crime in space".

"I appreciate the outpouring of support and will reserve comment until after the investigation. I have total confidence in the Inspector General process," McClain added.

Worden has accused McClain of identity theft and claimed that the astronaut accessed the account from aboard the ISS during a recent mission, reports Space.com.

"Lt Col. Anne McClain has an accomplished military career, flew combat missions in Iraq and is one of NASA's top astronauts. She did a great job on her most recent NASA mission aboard the International Space Station. Like with all NASA employees, NASA does not comment on personal or personnel matters," NASA officials said in a statement.

