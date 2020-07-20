There is opportunity in every crisis, focus on the positives and not the negatives, Abhishek Gaikwad

Abhishek Gaikwad believed in this concept of grasping every opportunity that comes in the way and acquired skills to enhance his expertise as a professional and saw an opportunity in these tough times to launch Dedelivery.in.

After completing his Graduation from UPG College, he completed his MBA in Marketing from Liberation Business School, Mumbai.

With more than 12 years of experience in E-Commerce, Retail. There was always a knack of entrepreneurship and a belief in solving the problems and making a business model.

Hailing from a background of E-commerce and helping over various brands to achieve their business goals he decided to launch his firm Dedelivery.in.

During these tough times while the world is facing huge distress he saw an opportunity in the market where he decided to provide doorstep delivery of Frozen Food so that the customers can stay home and enjoy their favorite food.

Dedelivery.in is a marketplace for frozen food that is currently serving across Mumbai and has already achieved phenomenal response from the audience achieving around 65 Lakhs sales within the span of 2 months.

His journey towards his cherished objective was accompanied by various setbacks but he persevered through difficult times and made an appropriate utilization of time and resources to get a foothold for himself in the industry.

Currently, he is the Founder and CEO of "Dedelivery.in" – Food Delivery Marketplace,, "Fytness.in"- Online Supplement Marketplace. He has also set up his own Digital Marketing firm "Allsquare.in" to provide marketing and business solutions for the budding entrepreneurs and startups.

While sharing about his story and the crisis the world is facing right now, he reveals that there is an opportunity in every crisis and we need to just focus on the positives and not the negatives. He also speaks about the law of attraction and how a positive mindset can withstand any hindrance and defeat all the odds to achieve your goal.

