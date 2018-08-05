There must be no politics over NRC, says Rajnath Singh

national

Rajnath Singh says adequate time will be given to settle claims and objections regarding NRC

The process of claims and objections to the NRC will start on August 30

In a veiled attack on the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said there should be no politics over the Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) as it was an issue of "national interest".

Singh also reiterated the government's stand that it was not the final NRC, but a draft and adequate time would be given to settle all claims and objections. "I think there should be no politics on the issue of NRC, as the issue of NRC is an issue of national interest. People of Assam were demanding it for a long time, and their demands have been fulfilled.



"Some people are trying to create fears," he said. The process of claims and objections to the NRC will start on August 30 and continue for a month, and if required NRC authorities may extend the period by another month — till October 30, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"If they are still not satisfied, people can appeal to the foreigners' tribunal," Singh said. Singh's remarks came after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Modi government of resorting to "divide and rule" politics through the publication of Assam NRC draft, and even warned that it would lead to "bloodbath" and "civil war" in the country.

'All states should have NRC'

Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhi said that every state must have an NRC which should be updated regularly as it would be effective in dealing with issues related to the country's internal security. The NRC should not be just for Assam as it is now, but for every state, Mukhi said.

Verification may take two months

The verification of identities of the people, who have migrated from West Bengal to Assam, for NRC may take another couple of months to be completed, a senior state government official said. Reports on the NRC verification from officers concerned are being awaited, he said.

