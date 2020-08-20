Contempt case: There's a Lakshman Rekha for everything, Supreme Court tells Prashant Bhushan

Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra told Prashant Bhushan there is a Lakshman Rekha for everything, alluding to a set of norm or convention that should never be broken. The remark came on Thursday during the hearing on sentencing of Bhushan who was convicted of criminal contempt.

#SupremeCourt judge Justice Arun Mishra told #PrashantBhushan there is a Lakshman Rekha for everything, alluding to a set of norm or convention that should never be broken.The remark came on Thurs during the hearing on sentencing of Bhushan who was convicted of criminal contempt. pic.twitter.com/IdE2I2IhNl — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 20, 2020

A bench headed by Justice Mishra told Bhushan if you do not balance your comments, then you will destroy the institution, and the court does not punish for contempt so easily. "Balancing has to be there; restraint has to be there. There is a Lakshman Rekha for everything. Why should you cross the Rekha?" said Justice Mishra.

Bhushan contended that he had fought cases in the apex court for public interest at some personal and professional cost and insisted that his tweets were not done in a fit of absent-mindedness.

Justice Mishra said the court welcomes pursuing good cases in public interest. "I haven't convicted anyone of contempt in over 20 years as a judge. This is my first such order," said Justice Mishra.

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, representing Bhushan, contended before the court that there is no substantiation of how the two tweets have brought down the majesty of the apex court.

Dhavan asked the bench to explain what made the court think that the content of Bhushan's tweet was a "scurrilous attack". Dhavan argued that the tweets are transitory. The hearing on sentencing is in progress.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever