There should be stringent penalties for cheats

We have seen too many instances in which gyms shut down and owners disappear, duping members who have usually paid annual and even two-year fees as they are much more cost effective than paying for shorter durations

More than 200 people have been cheated by fitness centre owners in Borivli. The cheats collected annual fees of more than R9.7 lakh and fled after shutting the gym, on the pretext of repairs.

A report in this paper outlined the modus operandi of the owners of the fitness centre who shut their facility and failed to re-open it, after stating earlier that it was shut for renovation.

This is familiar trope now that gyms have become a part of the urban landscape. Some years ago, Mumbai had witnessed a gym boom with centres opening everywhere. The bubble burst a few years later though and fitness centres do survive but many have shut shop, with owners cutting their losses and giving out properties on rent to other commercial establishments.

While each owner is entitled to close their facility if they are running to losses or for whatever reason, care has to be taken that they return members' money and be honest and upfront.

Several gyms cite some conditions on their enrolment forms about closing down and moving to another location with fees being non-refundable. Those joining need to read the fine print and ask questions right at the start. We have to see more professionalism in the fitness industry with centres being held to the same standards as other commercial establishments. Strict penalties and police action has to be taken if they do not return members' fees in case of sudden closure.

Currently, we see hapless members writing against the facility and owners who duped them on social media. Yet we need action and a more structured, non-negotiable approach when dealing with such fitness fraudsters. More muscle to the members.

