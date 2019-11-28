There's a festival for everyone

Add arts: One of the city’s best-known cultural centres, NCPA, is celebrating its 50th anniversary. To mark the occasion is Add Art, a performing arts festival that features dance, music, theatre, comedy and a lot more.

The festival kicks off with a concert by the Symphony Orchestra of India and a performance by tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain. The itinerary is a packed affair, where you can watch a medley of events in a single space —dancers Mallika Sarabhai and Astad Deboo come together for In Search Of the Goddess, dancers Malavika Sarukkai and Alarmel Valli collaborate with poet Arundhati Subramanium, Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia and Shiv Kumar Sharma present a musical duet while Birju Maharaj and Ajoy Chakrabarty perform a music and dance one.

Theatre performances include Sea Wall featuring Jim Sarbh and Elephant in the Room by Yuki Ellias. This apart, there are also film screenings of critically acclaimed films such as Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda, comedy by Amit Tandon and Zakir Khan and photography and sound exhibitions.

On November 29 to December 1

At NCPA, Nariman Point

Call 66223724

Log on to ncpamumbai.com

Art for Free

While some of the film screenings are free of charge, several dance workshops in mohiniattam, kuchipudi and kathakali are free too. Visit the instrument petting zoo or head over to the promenade theatre for a play by QTP Production’s Thespo.

Peek a book: As we head into a new decade, it is exciting to see how far children’s literature has come in India — from books on topics once taboo, recognition to illustrators and of course, literature fests. Founded in 2015, the Peek A Book - Festival of Children’s Literature returns to the city this Sunday. The fourth edition in partnership with Avid Learning, the Royal Opera House and Kidsstoppress.com will feature best-selling authors Roopa Pai, Jane D’Souza, Shabnam Minwalla, Khyrunissa, Payal Kapadia, Lavanya Kathik and Naynika Mahtani.

The event will see teams from Mumbai schools battle it out in a competition titled The Most Splendiferous Language and Literature Quiz. On the other hand, two teams of authors will engage in a face-off at The Great Cricket War. For some family time, kids can also bring their grandparents to the festival for a special story hour. But the highlight of the day is The Children’s Choice Book Award where a jury of kids have read and shortlisted books, and decided on a winner. In the middle of all the hustle, parents can also shop at a small bazaar that will be put up at the venue. So, head to the event for not only quality content but also an assessment of the state of children’s literature today.

On December 1, 10 am onwards

At The Royal Opera House, Mathew Road, Girgaum.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 100 onwards

Paddy fields: The good thing about folk music in India is that it’s so diverse that the sound of Manganiyars in Rajasthan can sound as different from that of Bauls in Bengal as Honey Singh’s “hip-hop” does from Eminem’s rap. But that’s also what makes it difficult to access, since it might be quite a task to keep up with all the varying styles. And that’s where a festival like Paddy Fields plays a helping hand. The three-year-old event has been consistently putting the spotlight on different folk and fusion styles that emanate from the country, and it returns this weekend keeping that same aim in mind.

The artistes this year include sitar player Purbayan Chatterjee, who will pay tribute to the late maverick composer, Ananda Shankar. Then there’s classical singer Abhijit Pohankar, who will showcase Marathi folk songs. The Meet Brothers will bring Punjabi folk to the table, as will Sukhwinder Singh. Munnawar Masoom, meanwhile, will add an element of Sufi music to the festival.The two-day event will be held at Goregaon and if you live in SoBo, don’t let the distance put you off. Commute to the northern suburb and find out more about ethnic Indian musical styles because our country’s sonic identity isn’t defined just by the classical tradition and Bollywood.

On November 29 and 30, 6.30 pm

At Nesco Complex, Western Express Highway, Goregaon East.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 1,000

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates