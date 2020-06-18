There's a snake hidden in this picture. How quickly can you spot it?

Even as finding a snake at one's home would be terrifying, finding one in this viral puzzle would be nothing short of an accomplishment. An illustration has gone viral on Instagram asking netizens to find a snake in it that has been giving netizens a hard time.

Children books author and illustrator Gergely Dudas, who is known for sharing colourful sketches and posting ‘find the objects’ puzzles on his Instagram account, shared a similar illustration on Wednesday, throwing a tough challenge for his followers and asking them to find a snake amid the lush green pastures and birds.

The illustration with lots of detail in different hues of greens, shows tree trunks with wines circled around them and green birds with yellow beaks, some of them with the same hue as the leaves in the background, camouflaged. One bird is seen wearing a hat and looking different from others in the illustration. Amid so much detail in the picture, netizens are having a hard time finding a snake that is hiding in plain sight.

Dudas wrote in the caption of the post, "Can YOU find a SNAKE in the jungle?"

The illustration received 2,321 likes on Instagram with many people commenting on the post saying that it is one of the hardest puzzle that they ever solved.

A user who thought the detail on the illustration was distracting, said, "Me: "aaaw there's two lover birds. Yey I found the snake! He's wearing a hat. Oh wait that's a bird. Ah here's another bird. There's a bird too. Omg it's full of bird!" And forget about the snake." Another user said, "Found it! But that little guy with the hat make my day." A third user said, "It took me ages to find it, even though I looked for the solution." One user, who found the puzzle easy, said, "Found it finally not so hard (sic)." A user appreciated the illustration in the comments saying, "Amazing.... I love your work! A user who seems to have tried solving Dudas’ other puzzles said, "love your puzzles (and never able to find)."

Dudas then shared the right answer to the puzzle in his blog, asking his followers to share the post with friends.

