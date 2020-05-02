There's a storyteller in you

Sign Up

At a time when people are keen to do something constructive that can also heal, storytelling is an interesting option. It is what led Tape a Tale to partner with storyteller Mehak Mirza Prabhu; together they introduced Jhumritalaiya — a storytelling mentorship programme. Spread over six one-on-one sessions, Prabhu takes participants through the process of building and performing a story. "It is about diving into your stories, your narrative and being ready to perform it on stage when you can," says Kopal Khanna, co-founder, Tape a Tale.

"I help them find the inner storyteller in themselves. The main thing is to discover the unique factor that you can bring on stage," says Prabhu about the course establishing that they cater to both fiction and non-fiction. What sets Jhumritalaiya apart is the approach and the focus on each participant. "When I say character development, I mean approaching the character like a human being and understanding them enough to be their friend and then telling their story. When you realise you are just a medium for the story to flow through, the perspective changes. At this point, telling their story also becomes a duty of sorts. You don't look at it as a hobby any longer," she explains.



Besides the one-on-one sessions that can be slotted as per your convenience, you can also opt for a crash course that lasts seven hours on a weekend to get started on your storytelling journey. The age group is 16 years onwards; Prabhu tells us that her oldest student is 75 years old. "There are students from both urban areas and villages too," she sums up.

