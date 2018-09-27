There's a world of good to be done outside clubs

opinion

Clubs are an increasingly visible feature of the social landscape in the city

It is club election season again, with most Mumbai clubs ready to finish off their Annual General Meetings (AGM) by the weekend. Clubs are an increasingly visible feature of the social landscape in the city. Most south Mumbai club memberships hover around Rs 40 lakh, and some clubs may quote even more of a laughable figure.

Elections to the club committee are being fought with increasing ferocity, one indicator of just how coveted these kursis have become. Today, candidates and groups release advertisements in newspapers and put up hoardings in the city, a practice that was unheard of a couple of years ago. Some clubs have a waiting period of as long as 10 years or more.

With so much at stake, it is little wonder that honorary positions on committees are bitterly contested. Club honchos, bury your differences and make these clubs democratic spaces for space-starved citizens. With such unaffordable membership fees, even a one-hour-a-day window for the public to access the club may be good.

Clubs can get involved in community projects outside their members circle. They need to be at the forefront in offering some kind of sporting avenues and opportunities to the general public. This is not easy and there is a possibility that facilities may be abused. Yet, it is necessary that they break out of their closed 'old boys club only' mentality. Clubs provide great service to their members, and are a home away from home for many. But they need to look outside and make a greater contribution to society at large.

Some clubs are already doing this, and it is up to others to cotton on to that, too. We hope for strong, united committees with vision and compassion that can factor this into their agendas.

