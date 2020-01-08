There's no spark with pretty date!

I have been on two dates with this girl and am not sure I want to go on a third one, even though she is very pretty. I don't know why this feels weird, because anyone else I know would be very happy to be with someone like her. I have tried to be interested, but there is no spark and I can't force it. I don't know if I'm making a massive mistake though, because I worry about regretting this later. What should I do?

You can't do things you don't want to do at the present just because you worry about changing your mind in the future. If you don't feel anything for this person now, why assume you will at a later date? Analyse your reasons for why this isn't working out and stick to what you feel. She may be great, but that doesn't necessarily mean she will be great for you. Don't let the possibility of future regrets make you do something you simply aren't comfortable doing at the moment.

My husband and I have been married for five years. We are mostly happy, but one thing that has started to bother me is his lack of interest in staying fit. He used to work out regularly when we were first married but has let himself go. He is becoming fat, and it seems as if he has taken for granted the fact that I will love him no matter how he looks. I do love him but think he should make an effort to look good considering I do the same. How do I get him to understand this?

After half a decade of being together, you should be honest enough to tell him why this is a problem. Ask him to consider how things would go if the shoe were on the other foot and you were to take his interest for granted. Relationships are about give and take, and there is a mutual respect that is currently lacking. Tell him that.

