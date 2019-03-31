Theresa May considers 4th bid to pass withdrawal Brexit deal

international

After MPs on Friday rejected May's agreement for the third time by 344 votes to 286, the Prime Minister said that the UK would need "an alternative way forward" to carry on with the Brexit process, the BBC reported

Theresa May

London: British Prime Minister Theresa May and her cabinet are looking for ways to bring her European Union (EU) withdrawal agreement back to the House of Commons for a fourth attempt at winning MPs' backing.

After MPs on Friday rejected May's agreement for the third time by 344 votes to 286, the Prime Minister said that the UK would need "an alternative way forward" to carry on with the Brexit process, the BBC reported.

The agreement is the part of Brexit deal May struck with Brussels that sets out how much money the UK must pay to the EU as a settlement, details of the transition period and arrangements for the Irish backstop — the insurance policy designed to avoid a hard border between the Irish Republic and the UK province of Northern Ireland. MPs from all parties will now test support for other options during a second round of "indicative votes" in April.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates