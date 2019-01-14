Theresa May demands no delay in Brexit results

international

Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday said that she was looking forward to quick results over Britain's withdrawal from the European Union (EU) while opposing a second referendum over the issue.

Al Jazeera quoted the British Prime Minister, who was addressing a gathering at a factory in the northern city of Stoke-on-Trent in Staffordshire, as saying: "What is important is that we deliver on the result of the referendum."

The Prime Minister also added that if the Parliamentarians tried to reject her deal of exiting the EU, then they would have to either leave without making a deal or not leave EU at all.

The British parliamentarians are set to vote on the government's deal on Tuesday (January 15).

In 2016, over 50 per cent of the UK electorate voted to leave the EU, following which the British government had triggered Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, beginning the country's process of exiting the European bloc.

According to the withdrawal agreement, the UK is scheduled to leave the bloc on March 29, 2019, after which it will move into a 21-month long transitional period with the EU.

May, who dismissed the prospects of a second Brexit referendum, had halted the parliamentary vote on the deal on December 10 last year to put forth concerns voiced by British MPs with her European counterparts.

She made a whirlwind trip to the EU, visiting Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium to meet with European leaders for the same. However, the European Commission (EUCO) reiterated that the deal will not be renegotiated.

The British Prime Minister also survived a no-confidence motion initiated by her disgruntled lawmakers of the Conservative Party over her handling of the Brexit negotiations.

At present, the Prime Minister is facing a crunch in the Parliamentary votes on her government's deal to leave the EU, as some of the members of the British Parliament are in favour of a complete break with the EU, while the others are demanding either a second referendum or a light break with the EU, maintaining key economic and policy structures, Al Jazeera reported.

