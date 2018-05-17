Theresa May loses vote on Brexit bill in House of Lords
It was the government's 15th defeat on the bill
Theresa May
British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday lost the vote on the Brexit Bill in the upper house of parliament as the peers voted to keep the European Union (EU) environmental standard.
The latest development came as the peers voted 294 to 244 for an amendment designed to ensure EU environmental principles continue in British domestic law after the Brexit transition period, Xinhua reported.
It was the government's 15th defeat on the bill.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.