Theresa May: Put national interest first and deliver on referendum

UK PM announces that she has invited MPs from across parties to hold meetings so that everyone can work together 'constructively' to pave the way forward for Brexit

Theresa May

Amid continuing uncertainty regarding the Brexit, UK Prime Minister Theresa May stressed on putting the national interest first and delivering on the referendum after she survived the vote of no confidence with a slim margin in Parliament.

She also slammed the leader of the Labour Party, who is also the Leader of the Opposition, Jeremy Corbyn for not taking part in talks to work on a Brexit that "both delivers on the referendum and can command the support of the Parliament".

"Overwhelmingly, the British people want us to get on with delivering Brexit, and also address the important issues they care about. But the deal which I have agreed to work with the EU was rejected by MPs and by a large margin. I believe it is my duty to deliver on the British people's instruction to leave the EU and I intend to do so," said May.

May announced that she has invited MPs from across parties to hold meetings. "So now MPs have made clear what they don't want, we must all work constructively together to set out what Parliament does want. That's why I'm inviting MPs from all parties to come together to find a way forward. One that both delivers on the referendum and can command the support of the Parliament," she outlined.

"It will not be an easy task, but MPs know they have a duty to act in the national interest, reach a consensus and get this done. It's time for us to come together, put the national interest first - and deliver on the referendum," May reaffirmed in her concluding remarks.

1973

Year the UK joined the EU

France activates no-deal plan

The French government has activated its plans for handling the effects of a no-deal Brexit, which has become "less and less unlikely", Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said Thursday. The plan provides for 50 million euros (USD 56 million) of investment in French ports and airports, "which are obviously the places most affected by the changes needed" if Britain crashes out of EU without a deal.

