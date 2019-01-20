Theresa May refuses to rule out 'no-deal' exit

international

The government held talks with MPs from rival parties after narrowly surviving a confidence vote brought on by the crushing defeat over her old deal with Brussels

London: British Prime Minister Theresa May scrambled to put together a new Brexit strategy after MPs rejected her EU divorce deal, and insisted she could not rule out a potentially damaging "no-deal" split.

The world's fifth-largest economy is grasping for solutions that could smooth its planned departure from the bloc. Governments across Europe are triggering plans to avoid logjams at ports and airports when trade barriers go up should London fail to find a Plan B.

The government held talks with MPs from rival parties after narrowly surviving a confidence vote brought on by the crushing defeat over her old deal with Brussels.

But Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the main opposition Labour Party, called the talks a "stunt" and refused to meet May until she ruled out the possibility of Britain crashing out without any future arrangements in place.May will present her new approach to the House of Commons on Monday.

