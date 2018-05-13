These anecdotes on great mothers of the cricketing world will make you smile

mid-day presents some anecdotes and trivia on the great mothers of the cricketing world



Sachin Tendulkar's mother Rajni during her son's farewell Test at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in November 2013

Indian spin great, Anil Kumble's mother always wanted her son to bag a hat-trick. He gave her a better gift with his 10 wickets in an innings against Pakistan in the 1999 Delhi Test. When he achieved that, Kumble said he hoped his mother would pray for a Test hundred from him. Looks like she did, and her prayers were answered in the English summer of 2007 when Kumble carved a century against England at the Oval in London.

The only time Sachin Tendulkar's mother, Rajni watched him play at the competitive level was during his farewell Test in 2013.

West Indian batting great Brian Lara's mother Pearl died in her sleep at the age of 69 in 2002. Brian is the seventh son in a family of 11 children.

Sir Garfield Sobers' mother Thelma lived till 93 (passed away in September 2001). Ninety-three is also the number of Test matches Sobers figured in for the West Indies.

Geoff Boycott was so caught up in his cricket that he once walked past his mother on a street at home in Leeds without realising it.

Fred Trueman's mother burst into tears on the night he showed his Yorkshire cap to his father in 1949.

"Don't worry mum, you can have my England cap," Fred told her.

