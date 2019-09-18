These are the five benefits of dancing

Dance is such a beautiful form of self-expression that liberates one from the everyday hassles of life. When you start dancing, it's so easy to lose yourself in the music and let it take over your entire body. While it is a liberating experience, dance also teaches us a lot of important lessons. The most important lesson, I believe, is perseverance. It takes years of failures and successes before dancers realise their goals and dreams.

Dance also teaches us discipline and teamwork; learning how to work in a group or with a partner, and understanding each others' strengths and limitations. By its very nature, dance is a creative art form and exploring new dance forms, cultures, and music helps to nurture your creativity. One of the most important things you can learn from dance is self-confidence. It's the biggest waste of time wondering what people think about you. Always remember that everyone is dancing for themselves. They are all there to have fun, improve a skill, or learn something new. They are too busy watching themselves, so you should never worry about looking silly, or not dancing well. Once you make peace with this, you'll learn to enjoy dance so much more, and the increase in confidence will actually make you a better dancer.

There are numerous benefits to dancing. Eshna Chopra, Founder of Dancamaze Studio lists some

Fitness: Dance is a very physical activity and it increases your stamina, flexibility, speed, and strength. You are constantly in motion and this keeps your heart rate elevated, sending more oxygen flowing through your body.

Increased Mental Activity: You have to remember a large variety of steps in a short period of time and that keeps your brain young and active.

Happiness: Dance releases endorphins resulting in feelings of well-being and euphoria.

Reduce Stress: Because dance requires focus and mental awareness, it can help to reduce day to day stress because your mind is forced to forget about your problems and focus on the task at hand.

Social Activity: One of the biggest benefits of dance is that it is often a social experience. You meet new people, all interested in the same activity. You make new friends, interact with them, and start to build new relationships and memories.

