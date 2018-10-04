Alert! Mumbaikars should run if they spot these 20 men around

crime

Mumbai Police have released photos of the top 20 chain-snatchers on the prowl in the city, and have appealed to citizens to be careful and keep their eyes peeled out should they spot anyone of them

Chain-snatchers are wily buggers, you never know when, where and how they will strike. Someone might just fly past you and you realise you've been robbed. To that end, Mumbai Police have taken a step towards keeping you on your toes. They have released photos of the top 20 chain-snatchers on the prowl in the city, and have appealed to citizens to be careful and keep their eyes peeled out should they spot anyone of them.

Officers have also asked their personnel on the ground to be alert and keep tabs on these men, some of whom are out of jail, while some are wanted in several cases. According to the police, the photos along with personal details of the 20 have also been shared with personnel posted at Mulund toll plaza, one of the entry points into the city, with instructions that if those out on bail try to enter, they should be questioned about their reason and intention thoroughly, while if the wanted ones try to get in, they should be arrested immediately.

Officers posted at city's other entry points, too, have been asked to keep an eye out. DCP (zone VII) Akhilesh Kumar Singh told mid-day, "We have circulated the list among our personnel... in a bid to curb such offences... Besides this, we have also asked autorickshaw drivers to keep an eye out for these people, and also, protect their passengers should any biker start driving really close to their vehicle."

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Dindoshi police arrest chain, bag snatchers; solve half dozen cases

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates