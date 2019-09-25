These cute, candid pictures of Misha and Zain Kapoor are unmissable

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in a private ceremony and since then their love has grown stronger. Mira is the daughter of Delhi-based businessman Vikramaditya Rajput and Bela Rajput. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput became proud parents to baby girl Misha on August 26, 2016. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput welcomed their second child, a baby boy on September 5, 2018, and the duo named their new-born Zain Kapoor.

Misha and Zain are one of the most adorable star kids of B-town. The cute little kiddos are the apple of everyone's eye. Just like other star babies, both the kids, particularly Misha has several fan clubs dedicated to her. Shahid and Mira often treat their fans with lovey-dovey pictures of their kids on Instagram.

So just in case you missed out on the little munchkins cute Instagram pictures, we give you a sneak peek into the life of Misha and Zain through these aww-dorable pictures. Take a look:

When the brother-sister duo reversed their roles:

Engaging in a playful banter is the birthright of every brother and sister. And how can Misha and Zain be left behind? It so happened that Misha wore Zain's t-shirt because its size is too big for the latter. But instead of returning, the elder sister decided to keep it to herself. Uploading this cute picture on Instagram, Mira wrote, "Zizi I decided to wear your T-shirt cause it's still a bit big for you. It fits and I think I'm going to keep it #sharingiscaring #lifeintechnicolor". Dear Zain, we all have gone through this!

The brother-sister banter continues...

Zain was able to take his revenge quickly. This happened on a bright sunny day when the siblings were playing together. Misha was helping Zain play with a flower. However, the mischievous little kiddo pinched Misha. The elder sister then runs to her mother and complains about him. Here's how the conversation went; "1. Zain: "Oh cool can I play with that flower" 2. Misha: "Ya let me help you hold it" 3. Misha: "MOM HE JUST PINCHED ME."

Mira calls Zain 'limited edition baby:'

Mira Rajput is staying true to being a cool mommy; "I'm not a regular mom, I am a cool mom". She uploaded this picture on Instagram in which she is buried inside a giant black couch with Zain, whose hoodie read: "I'm limited edition." That's where Mira derived her caption from for this post. In the picture, the mother-son duo was seen twinning as they wore the same colour t-shirt and denim. Comments such as "He is too cute," "Shona baby [sic]," "With limited edition mom" kept flooding on the post. A comment also described how Zain looks so much like his sister (we agree with this)

The twinning continues...

After twinning with Zain, it was the time for Misha to return the favour. In the photo uploaded by Mira a few months ago, Misha is seen twinning in a traditional outfit with her mom. Both the girls are seen in a blue and pink traditional salwar kameez. Mira captioned the twinning picture as: "Match". The saying 'Like mother, like daughter' is perfect to describe the mother-daughter bond

Misha's demand for a picture is unusual:

Mira delighted us with a fabulous picture of herself with Misha. While you can see Misha giving a cute smile, it is only her mother who knows what she has to do to make the little one smile. Like always, the kiddo looks cute in a white top and a colourful skirt, while Mira is seen wearing a black outfit. Ohh, we forgot to mention the price for Misha's smile: "A lollipop".

Like father, like daughter:

Shahid Kapoor shared this cute picture of Misha who is seen making an attempt to outdo her daddy dearest. This picture features little Misha sitting on his bike with the actor himself in the rider's seat. The Kabir Singh actor leans towards his daughter, who is making us go weak with her smile. Shahid captioned this one: "Cause she knows she can do it all better." (Sic)

Try to find Zain in this picture:

The occasion was Zain's first birthday. Like always, the proud mother shared a picture of herself with the toddler and wrote, "Try and find Zain without a kissie patch... Happy Birthday to my world. #bigbabyboy (sic)". The little baby can be seen on his mother's lap, playing with pink sunglasses. A kiss patch on his cheek is the main attraction of this adorable picture.

When Misha turns into a lion:

Giving us a glimpse of Zain and Misha's lives filled with innocence and frolic, Mira Rajput shared this heartwarming picture on social media. In the picture, Misha is dressed as a lion and looks super cute while Zain looks at his sister. In the first picture, the little girl is seen attempting to roar, while in another one, she and her brother are smiling at each other. In the third picture, the little princess is seen relaxing with her hands over her head and legs crossed. Mira captioned the pictures saying, "Roaaaar Raaaar vs Roar I'm done #hangupmyears"! (Sic)

