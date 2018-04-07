These designer tips are ideal for your kitchen

In order to have a perfect kitchen, Mikita Laad Gupta, Interior Design Lead at Bonito Designs and Shinijni Chawla, Interior Expert at UrbanClap.com give out five tips that can help you in designing your ideal kitchen



The kitchen is undeniably one of the most important rooms in a home as it is the area where the family congregates, meals are prepared, and guests are hosted so make sure you are making this space beautiful and lively.

In order to have a perfect kitchen, Mikita Laad Gupta, Interior Design Lead at Bonito Designs and Shinijni Chawla, Interior Expert at UrbanClap.com give out five tips that can help you in designing your ideal kitchen

Space Planning: Space planning is one of the most important factors when it comes to a kitchen, as it is the most function-intensive space in a home. Keep in mind the ‘work triangle' for the key functions of a kitchen, i.e. the Refrigerator, hob and sink, as well as the number of people who would be using the kitchen at a given time.

Another aspect that people often ignore is toe space under the kitchen counters, so make sure there is enough space provided when you design a kitchen skirting so that a person can comfortably stand at the counter for long periods of time. The more specific and organized the kitchen is, the better it will function, so try incorporating custom kitchen accessories instead of providing empty cabinets, such as a designated place for aprons, gloves, wash clothes, etc.

Countertop: Granite was considered as one of the most conventional materials for a kitchen countertop due to its hardness and durability. However, now that time and technology has changed, don't hold yourself back from trying some new materials in countertops like Engineered Quartz and Corian, to name a few. They are available in a variety of color options, are durable and of good quality, and can be also very economic.

Dado: A beautiful dado can enhance the look of the whole kitchen as it is visible at eye level throughout the kitchen most of the time. Experiment with a wide variety of materials now available for very different looks, such as lacquered glass for pops of bright, glossy colour, ceramic tiles with myriad interesting patterns, or even the same quartz you used as a countertop for a homogenous feel.

Light: Lighting often gets neglected in the kitchen area, despite its functional requirement. In addition to overhead lights, make sure you provide ample lights beneath the upper cabinets for specific tasks in order to provide proper illumination for your work spaces. Lights can also be provided inside the cabinets with sensors for their operation, for both functional and aesthetic purposes.

People often have this notion that false ceiling is not for kitchen spaces, but with the proper ventilation and chimney placement, it can be used beautifully to provide uniform lighting in the kitchen.

Appliances: In today's times, no kitchen is complete without the appropriate appliances. Spend some time doing research on the wide variety of appliances available, and make a list of your required appliances before designing the kitchen.

Make sure you only choose appliances based on your particular needs and usability, as other than the basics, not all appliances are for everyone. Place the appliances in your kitchen layout based on the frequency of their use.

