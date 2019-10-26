MENU

These Diwali ki safai memes all over the internet are so relatable

Updated: Oct 26, 2019, 15:17 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

This deep cleaning of the house can make you feel so lazy that even the best excuses cannot let you get away with it.

This picture has been used for representational purposes.
Diwali is just a day away and among the long list of things to do, cleaning the house is a top priority for many. And by cleaning, we mean the house has to be spick and span! It is said that Goddess Laxmi visits the cleanest homes, for which it is an integral part of preparing for the festival. And while cleaning, you discard old things to make space for new purchases.

This deep cleaning of the house can make you feel so lazy that even the best excuses cannot let you get away with it. And when you do, you have to make tough choices on what to keep and what to discard.

