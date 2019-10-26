These Diwali ki safai memes all over the internet are so relatable
Diwali is just a day away and among the long list of things to do, cleaning the house is a top priority for many. And by cleaning, we mean the house has to be spick and span! It is said that Goddess Laxmi visits the cleanest homes, for which it is an integral part of preparing for the festival. And while cleaning, you discard old things to make space for new purchases.
This deep cleaning of the house can make you feel so lazy that even the best excuses cannot let you get away with it. And when you do, you have to make tough choices on what to keep and what to discard.
Here are some hilariously relatable #DiwaliKiSawai memes that make you go, “so true!”
You're officially an adult if you clean your room's ceiling fan without your mother telling you to do so! #DiwaliKiSafai #Diwali2019 #HostelLife— Rashi Shrivastava (@WriterRashi) October 24, 2019
Same situation of my bedroom ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Umesh ojha (@Umeshoj69408496) October 24, 2019
Now it's doneðÂÂÂÂÂÂ#diwalikisafaiðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/pGngTtKzq0
Meanwhile at home kids having fun while we adults stressing over #Diwalikisafai ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ#dogsoftwitter #dogsarelove #dogsarefamily #teenagemood #furrybabies pic.twitter.com/PSm5ou2SuA— Ruchi Verma (@ruchi2905) October 24, 2019
Can't believe I rescheduled my interview for #Diwalikisafai ðÂÂ§¹ðÂÂÂÂ·— Aniket M (@nikko_1104) October 24, 2019
My mom has got no chills when it comes to "Diwali Ki Safai". ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ#diwalikisafai pic.twitter.com/2JzqJOPhF3— Rakshanda VyasðÂÂÂÂ¥ (@rakshandavyas) October 23, 2019
Nothing can beat the pain when you find your old 1000 rs note in diwali ki safai.#DiwaliKiSafai— Adarsh Srivastava (@AdarshSrii) October 21, 2019
