These helpful tips will help you to quit smoking, drinking

health-fitness

This wellness guide will help you say 'No' to smoking, drinking

Representational Picture

Most lifestyle advice tells you to give that glass of wine or cigarette a miss. Serving as a reminder, a new book on healthy living reiterates the advice we know too well, topped off with practical tips that finally help you say ‘No.

"Live Well To 101", a wellness guide by doctor and television presenter Dawn Harper, lists useful tips to quit smoking:

Cigarettes don't contain just nicotine but a range of toxic, carcinogenic chemicals you wouldn't want near your body. Next time you reach for a cigarette that looks quite appealing, imagine yourself licking tarmac, chewing on rubber cement or drinking a cocktail of battery acid, lighter fuel, and nail varnish remover.

If you get the opportunity to talk to a smoker who has developed diseases as a result of smoking, knowing their stories might help put off your habit.

To quit, go public! Telling everyone will keep you motivated. Also put aside cigarette money for something special, like a personal reward or charity.

It's easier never to start than it is to quit. Spread the message.

For alcohol, Dr. Harper says:

Don't wait for warning signs. They may not come. Be honest with yourself about your consumption and start putting in dry days in your diary.

Recognise your triggers and work on them. For instance, if you reach for the bottle when your kids are asleep, find ways to keep yourself occupied and not be tempted.

Offer to drive when you go out -- it gives you the perfect excuse to not drink.

Understand your alcohol intake. Beers and wines have become stronger over the years so you may be taking in more units than you should, as well as more calories.

The 280-page book is published by Hachette India and is priced at Rs 399.

