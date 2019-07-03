These horror movies scared our TV actors the most

television

Ever watched a horror film which made you switch on the lights and sleep at night? Well, here is what scared our telly actors the most!

The Nun

Shirin Sewani: Paranormal Activity, because there are certain scenes that were so scary. I slept with all my house lights on for a few weeks after watching it.

Ssharad Malhotra: Not a big fan of the horror genre but The Ring is one such film that has scared me the most.

Subuhi Joshi: I'm totally a horror movie person. It's my favourite genre. I've seen most of the horror movies, and honestly, they do not scare me a lot, probably because I'm used to them. Still, I'd say The Conjuring, The Ring, Satanic, Ouija would be the scariest Hollywood horror movies and 1920, 13B, Vaastu Shastra would be the scariest Bollywood movies.

Ira Sone: That one film which I would never ever forget watching is Insidious, it was too scary. I remember the day I had watched the film, I had put on all the lights in my room while sleeping.

Tinaa Dattaa: I have this crazy habit of watching horror movies though I get really scared of them. I am one of those people who scream in the theatre even if there is a scene where a door is getting closed and you get to hear that creepy sound. Yet, I really enjoy watching them; the one which scared me the most was The Conjuring, I would prefer not to watch it again.

Shehzad Shaikh: I love watching horror films. I try not to miss any of them. Whenever a horror movie is about to release, I make sure I plan to go for it with my friends. Among the recent ones, I really liked Annabelle, it was quite scary.

Gulshan Nain: I usually don't get scared of horror films but I really loved the film IT. Though I was not scared while watching the film but I enjoyed watching it.

Arif Zakaria: I haven't seen many horror films as it's not my friendly genre but from the ones I have watched The Conjuring Part 1 and 2, it was impactful and intense.

