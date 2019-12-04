These in-ear bluetooth headphones will step up your style game, buy now

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

On can always rely on in-ear Bluetooth to provide the best music experience possible. But with so many in-ear Bluetooth headphones on offer which one should you choose from. Don't worry, Amazon has got you covered. So, whether you want to listen to music on the go or step up your style game this winter season, these in-ear Bluetooth headphones from Amazon will be your best bet.

Sony MDR-ZX110A On-Ear Stereo Headphones

This stereo headphones from Sony can be a great accessory for music enthusiasts. The stereo headphones come with a responsive diaphragm that helps in delivering crisp, clear and precise audio, effortlessly. They come equipped with the self-adjusting headband and cushioned earpads. The earphones come ready with a 30mm dynamic driver unit and neodymium magnets that help in delivering clear and powerful audio. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 857. Shop here

Realme Buds Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth with mic

These in-ear Bluetooth headphones from Realme come with a premium neckband design along with a tangle-free memory metal string that ensures a great experience. The earphones come with magnetic earbuds with auto on and off feature for seamless audio connection. The in-ear Bluetooth earphones are ergonomic and made from high-quality silica gel and memory nickel-titanium alloy for your ultimate comfort. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 1,799. Shop here

JBL Endurance Run BT Sweat Proof Wireless in-Ear Sport Headphones

This amazing in-Ear Sport Headphones from JBL comes with magnetic earbuds with Hands-free calling. One can wear headphones either in-ear or behind-the-ear. The JBL Endurance RUNBT headphones keep up with your every step so sweat or rain will not ruin your workout. It features an in-line microphone and remote for hands-free control of sound and calls. The magnetic buds secure your Endurance RUNBT conveniently around your neck while not in use. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 2,399. Shop here

Noise Tune Sport In-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earphones

This amazing in-Ear Headphone from Noise comes with Bluetooth v4.2 and offers a comfortable, secure fit with 'Wingtips' on the Tune Sport earbuds. The in-ear headphones also pack a built-in remote for music and calls. The 2.5’ long wire connects the earbuds on Tune Sport wireless Bluetooth Headphones with your phone. Tune Sport is the perfect upgrade from your wired headphones without breaking the bank. Tune Sport is also the ideal pair of headphones for smartphones without a headphone jack. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 1,099. Shop here

