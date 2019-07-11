These Indian men had a wedding of their dreams with modern twist

international

This wedding was nothing like a traditional Indian wedding and yet was a marvelous one!

Pic courtesy/Instagram/ Parag Mehta

In a one of a kind, love story, Vaibhav Jain and Parag Mehta fell deeply for each other and even a big, fat Indian wedding that will leave you amazed! They both are Indian-origin professionals based out of the US and wanted a traditional wedding to seal their love.

Parag took to social media to mention the details of the wedding as 'One of the most complicated parts of planning a wedding in the Jain tradition was getting the ceremony just right. So many of the rituals are gender specific and, frankly, sexist. Thankfully, Vaibhav took the pen and designed a brilliant script that kept what warranted keeping and changed what needed changing. Heartwarming Wedding Ceremony.'

But Parag and Vaibhav gave the Indian traditions their own modern touch. The grooms had a beautiful Mehendi ceremony that depicted change in the tradition. Parag posted happily flaunting his beautiful mehendi with an adorable caption ' Boys don’t get #mehndi they told me. It’s only for brides. But when you’re already bucking centuries of nonsense by marrying the man of your dreams, who says change has to stop at the groom? Be you. Be best.'

View this post on Instagram #Hitched #Thankful #2Jainz #HeMehtaJain #VaibhavsParagativeðÂ¤µðÂÂ¾♥ï¸ÂðÂ¤µðÂÂ½ A post shared by Vaibhav Jain (@vaibhav86jain) onApr 3, 2019 at 12:57pm PDT

On the big day, both the grooms came in with baraats along with their families dancing with joy and horse-drawn carriages. The tilak ceremony for the grooms was observed by both mother-in-laws. And the highlight of the day was the kanyadaan ritual where they both decided that grooms could be given away as well. Vaibhav even gave the ceremony his own twist and called it ‘vardaan’ which translates into a boon.

And guess who supported and pored wishes on the lovely couple? None other than Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor who is known to be a strong ally of the LGBTQI community. This couple not only changed the traditional norms of the Indian wedding but also had the wedding of their dreams.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates