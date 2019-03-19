These Lok Sabha election themed jackets are the new rage!

national

Fashion meets Politics, these Bandhgala jackets with PM Narendra Modi or Rahul Gandhi's face printed on them, have become the latest rage in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur market.

Pic courtesy/ Twitter/ ANI

Jabalpur: Lok Sabha polls are just around the corner and the magic of politics has already started flooding the local markets of India. Days after Sarees featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi stormed the stores, Modi jackets and Rahul jackets have become the new trend among people. Fashion meets Politics, these Bandhgala jackets with PM Narendra Modi or Rahul Gandhi's face printed on them, have become the latest rage in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur market. Ahead of the upcoming elections, the jackets have become more than just a piece of garment. Among the local people of Jabalpur, these are seen as a political statement.

Speaking with ANI, Saral Jain, a local resident who loves to flaunt his Modi jacket, said, "We saw that PM Modi has illuminated the country's name throughout the world. We are wearing this jacket because we also want to cooperate with the Prime Minister." Meanwhile, Sharad Chandra Upadhyay, who sported Rahul Gandhi printed jacket said, "Rahul represents the young leadership of India and this jacket has his face on it. That is why I am wearing it. Congress lives in my heart." This is not the first time the colours of Indian politics have reached the textile and fashion industry.

Earlier this month, in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, which is known as the textile hub of India, women, as a gesture of extending support to the Indian Army, draped air strike themed sarees, replicating the strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan's Balakot. The sarees featured the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with a group of armed Indian Army personnel, while another portion of the dress had imprints of fighter jets. Similarly, soon after IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who spent around 60 hours in Pakistan after being captured during a dogfight on February 27, returned to India, his stylised moustache became the new fad among men across India.

Elections in India are not just a decision-making process where people come together to choose their government, it is rather more of a festival, which celebrates the spirit of Democracy in the country. And this celebration knows no bounds. It only gets more and more creative with every passing day.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates