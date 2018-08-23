These Malayalam superstars urged to help flood victims

regional-cinema

Mammootty, Mohanlal, among others lend a helping hand to the affected people of Kerala

Mammootty and Mohanlal

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday urged Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal to help ease the suffering of the hundreds of thousands in relief camps in Kerala following the devastating floods.

IMA Kerala Secretary N. Zulphi said people were physically and emotionally down after being hit by the worst flooding in the state in nearly a century. "These two icons have always been hugely liked and respected by Keralites. At this time of huge loss, we request both of them to join hands with us to work with the victims to restore normalcy," said Zulphi.

The IMA has launched massive operations at the more than 3,000 relief camps. The death toll since the monsoon rains began on May 29 has been estimated at around 370.

Apart from Mammootty and Mohanlal, Bollywood celebrities like Prateik Babbar, Shah Rukh Khan, Siddhanth Kapoor, and many more have raised funds for the floods.

