These modern-day Shravan Kumar are setting examples of devotion to parents

New Delhi: Four brothers from Haryana's Palwal on Tuesday carried their parents to a pilgrim site from Hardiwar to Mansa Devi on a kanwar (sling). It was similar to the mythical character Shravan Kumar, who carried his old parents on a kanwar.

Even though their parents were able to walk on their own, the four chose to carry them on the 'kanwar', to spread a message of love and respect.

"We do not have any problem like Shravan Kumar's parents. We only want to send a message to those who disrespect their parents," said the father.

Mahendar, one of the sons, said that they took this step to make people realise the importance of their parents.

"These days children treat their parents very badly. We saw our neighbours misbehaving with their parents and then we decided to carry our parents on kanwar to set an example for others," he said.

The four took their parents to the pilgrim site on a kanwar last year also.

4 brothers from Haryana's Palwal carried their parents on 'kanwar' from Hardiwar's Neelkanth to Panchkula's Mansa Devi.They're on their way back. Parents say,'we don't have any problem like Shravan Kumar's parents,but wanted them to send a message to those who disrespect parents' pic.twitter.com/3WRKoCA4d0 — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2018

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI

