These photos of elderly couple holding hands, taking selfies will melt your heart

The adorable pictures of the el;derly couple from Bengal is winning hearts all over. Pictures/Facebook Anjan Banerjee

An elderly couple holding hands, and clicking selfies while pandal hopping during Durga Puja in West Bengal is taking the internet by storm. The series of photos prove that age is just a number and you are never too young to live a little.

The adorable photos of the elderly couple were shared by Anjan Banerjee on Facebook. Banerjee mentioned that the couple's daughter lives abroad and could not visit India during the recently concluded Durga Puja. She captioned the photos saying, "Love has no age limit. Only two souls who want to keep each other well and happy". (an excerpt of Anjan's post which was written in Bengali).

In the viral photos, the couple can be seen holding hands while pandal hopping. The man has sported a dhoti-kurta, while his wife looks mesmerising in traditional wear. From the photos, it's quite evident thta the two are made for each other.

Here's the heartwarming post:

What's more? The couple can also be seen taking a selfie in front of the pandal and amidst the chaos on the streets of Bengal. Although there is no official confirmation as to which part of Bengal these photos are from, the adorable photos are winning hearts all over the internet.

The pictures which were shared on October 11 and have garnered over 9,000 likes and nearly 6,000 shares. Hundreds of netizens took to the comments section of the post to share heart emoticons and lovely messages for the elderly couple. One user wrote, "Love this", while another comment read, "Wow, my heart is fulfilled."

Here's how netizens reacted:

A screengrab of the comments section of Anjan Banerjee's Facebook post



We are in love with these photos. Are you?

