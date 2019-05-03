These photos prove David Beckham is still sexy at 44

football

Football legend David Beckham turned 44 on May 2, 2019. On this occasion, we take a look at some photos that prove he is still the sexiest man alive in sport.

David Beckham (Pic/ David Beckham Instagram)

Former Manchester United and England captain David Beckham turned 44 on May 2, 2019. He celebrated the birthday with his wife Victoria Beckham and Kids. We take a look at few of his Instagram posts, which show that he still is killing it with his smouldering looks.

David Beckham posted this picture with wife Victoria Beckham and captioned it as, "Happy Mother’s Day to 2 of the best mums in the world ... Two women that lead by example and love with everything they have... myself and my sisters are lucky and so are our beautiful children .. Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mums in this world. @victoriabeckham @sandra_beckham49"

David Beckham posted photos from his skiing trip with his family and captioned the pictures as, "Fun Family times and great memories"

David Beckham posted this picture where he is showing off his tattoos. He captioned the picture as, "Have always loved this iconic John Squire artwork. @kentandcurwen #TheStoneRoses"

David Beckham posted this picture where he has donned the Chef's hat and captioned it as, "Turkey perfection @gordongram"

David Beckham posted this picture from a photoshoot that he had done for a brand. Beckham is nailing the smouldering look in this picture.

