These photos prove Rahul Gandhi is Sonia and Indira Gandhi's dearest

national

Twitterati showered wishes on Rahul Gandhi on his 49th birthday and also shared some nostalgic pictures of his childhood with mom Sonia Gandhi and grandmother Indira Gandhi

Pic courtesy/Twitter/fanpage

Rahul Gandhi turns 49 today and is celebrating his second birthday as Congress Chief after he replaced his mother, Sonia Gandhi in December 2017. He has also served additional offices such as chairperson of the Indian Youth Congress and the National Students Union of India, Rahul Gandhi comes from a family of longline politicians. He currently represents the Wayanad constituency. Netizens took to social media website, Twitter to pour birthday wishes on the Congress chief with some rare pictures of him with his mother Sonia Gandhi.

49 years ago a cute little star was born who took the brunt of fate boldly twice in life only to keep hope of Indians alive #IAmRahulGandhi #HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/Xr0KxaWI4b — à¤Âà¥Âà¤Âà¤¾ à¤Âà¤¦à¤®à¥Â Kadir Solanki (@Kadirsolanki2) June 18, 2019

A youth icon who has always believed in 'Main Nhi Hum,' wishing @RahulGandhi a very Happy Birthday #HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/11fHxF3dPd — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@VinayDokania) June 18, 2019

These pictures prove Rahul Gandhi has always been his mother's boy and the apple of his grandmom Indira Gandhi's eye! The grand old party has been in a crisis since Rahul said that he was no longer interested in taking the Congress ahead and wants a non-Gandhi to step in. Leaders are hoping that he has a birthday message for the party on his big day.

