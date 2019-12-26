These photos shared by Gauri Khan prove that little AbRam sure knows how to pose!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Shah Rukh Khan's family is one of the most loved families in the country. The superstar and his wife Gauri share a close bond with all three of their children - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. AbRam, being the youngest, tends to attract a lot of attention with his shenanigans and utter cuteness. Recently, Gauri took to Instagram to share a few photos of AbRam where he can be seen posing confidently for the camera. Take a look!

View this post on Instagram Guessing he loves the camera !!!! A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) onDec 25, 2019 at 9:54pm PST

Isn't that absolutely adorable?! These photos sure prove that AbRam Khan is quite the pro poser! The kiddo keeps it casual and cool in a pair of grey jeans, a camo jacket and graphic t-shirts.

Wow, would you look at that swag! Who would think that this is just a 6-year-old kid? AbRam knows how to pose and he can even teach us how to do it!

SRK's little one recently was in the news when his video went viral in which he could be seen asking photographers to make way. It was at Rani Mukerji's daughter, Adira's birthday party that this incident took place, and AbRam charmed his way into people's hearts for his cuteness.

Also, at the seventh birthday bash of Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter, Aaradhya, AbRam was seen screaming at waiting shutterbugs, saying, "No pictures!"

Like we said before, AbRam Khan sure has got swag!

