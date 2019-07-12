These pictures prove that Manushi Chhillar is a 'pool baby'

famous-personalities

She took to Instagram to post a stop-motion video while relaxing on a couch

Miss World Manushi Chhillar is enjoying a vacay in Sri Lanka. She has set the temperatures soaring high as she dons a beautiful white and blue bikini.

Along with the bikini, Manushi wore a nude lipstick, subtle makeup and brown-hue smokey eyes with kohl. She left her hair open and styled them into soft curls.

She captioned the picture as, “Pool Baby. (sic)”

She also binges on a novel by Agatha Cristie which is The Mirror that Crack’d From Side To Side.

Earlier, Manushi had shared a picture in her red pantsuit as she was getting down from private jet. She accessorised her look with sunglasses, high heels and a dash of bold lipstick. She looked ravishing as the wind blew off her hair. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Where to next? #CinnamonHotels #InspiringMoments #ThisIsSriLanka. (sic)”

She had also shared a picture from a jungle safari in Sri Lanka. She wore an orange dress along with a pair of earrings, subtle makeup and a dash of lipstick. She can be seen posing happily with her hands up in the air and elephants in the background. She captioned it, “Jungle diaries #Srilanka (sic)”.

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has been teasing her fans with a lot of pictures from behind the scenes in SriLanka and undeniably looks amazing in all of them!

On the work front, Manushi will be making her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar. She has been signed for the Prithviraj Chauhan biopic which is expected to go on floors towards the end of this year.

About Manushi Chhillar:

Manushi Chhillar is an Indian model and the winner of the Miss World 2017 pageant. Chhillar is the sixth representative from India to win the Miss World pageant. Chhillar represented Haryana in annual Femina Miss India competition and was crowned Femina Miss India 2017 in the finale which was held on 25 June 2017. During the competition, Chhillar was crowned Miss Photogenic. Chhillar was voted as the 'Times Most Desirable Woman of India' in 2018.

Chhillar is currently pursuing a medical degree at the Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College in Sonipat. She is a trained Kuchipudi dancer and has trained under legendary dancers Raja and Radha Reddy and Kaushalya Reddy. She has also attended the National School of Drama.

