These pictures prove Radhika Merchant is an animal lover

famous-personalities

Radhika Merchant spotted with a white fluffy dog in her hands as she walked out of a pet hospital in Bandra

Radhika Merchant spotted outside a pet hospital in Bandra. Pics/ Yogen Shah

Radhika Merchant, who is a good friend of Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani, is an animal lover. on Thursday morning, Radhika Merchant was snapped as she stepped outside a pet hospital in Bandra with a very cute white fluffy dog in her hands.

Radhika was wearing a collared white shirt with black pants. She sported white shoes which added to her style quotient. Her hair was neatly tied in a ponytail.

Radhika Merchant carries a dog in her hands as she walks out of a pet hospital in Bandra.

Radhika Merchant garnered attention during the two high-end weddings in the Ambani family — Isha Ambani with Anand Piramal and Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta. Radhika Merchant donned an orange lehenga at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding and even accompanied them for the bachelor party at St. Moritz in Switzerland. On the occasion of Isha Ambani's wedding to Anand Piramal, Radhika Merchant looked extremely comfortable in the presence of the Ambanis. She also performed a dance along with Isha Ambani Piramal and Shloka Mehta.

Also read: These unseen pictures are proof Radhika Merchant knows how to party hard

For those unversed with Radhika Merchant, she is the daughter of Viren Merchant who is the Vice Chairman and CEO of Encore Healthcare. She graduated from New York where she studied politics and Economics.

Also read: Radhika Merchant looks ethereal in yellow lehenga

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates