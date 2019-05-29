These quirky tweets sum up the Elections 2019!

national

The elections are now over and Narendra Modi has been elected as the Prime Minister of India for the second time. The BJP-led NDA won 353 seats. However, the debates and discussions around the elections are far from over. Social media is flooded with posts, in favour of as well as against the election results.

These are some tweets that were used during the election season which include severe usage of wordplay.

BJP legislator Harsh Sanghavi's tweet on the miserable performance of the Congress stole the show.

He wrote, "If you start from Mumbai's Churchgate on a local train and head North, Punjab is where you'll find the first Congress MP."

If you catch a train at Churchgate station and travel towards North... The first Congress MP you will find is in Punjab. — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) May 23, 2019

Comedian Kunal Kamra was in the news for not being quite in favour of Narendra Modi. After the results, he summed up his views in one tweet.

History will remember you as a cheerleader for the facists & will remember us as the unorganized voices fighting it. — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) May 23, 2019

With a heavy heart, Congratulations Modiji pic.twitter.com/JJ6Mf9K1cC — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) May 23, 2019

After Chetan Bhagat said that the best thing to help our democracy is to not hate the Modi government, Kunal Kamra's response became a moment to remember.

I don't agree with you & I don't admire your work. https://t.co/ha0jdRLAhz — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) May 25, 2019

On the other hand, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee expressed dissent over the election results and followed it with short poems.

Congratulations to the winners. But all losers are not losers. We have to do a complete review and then we will share our views with you all. Let the counting process be completed fully and the VVPATs matched — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 23, 2019

I Do Not Agree pic.twitter.com/RFVjiunJQt — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 24, 2019

Similarly, singer Caralisa Monteiro was upset with Pragya Singh Thakur's win from Bhopal. Thakur was allegedly involved in the Malegaon blasts and defeated Congress's Digvijaya Singh by a whopping number of votes.

A new low for India. pic.twitter.com/9V4rZH6QYK — Caralisa Monteiro (@runcaralisarun) May 26, 2019

Director Anurag Kashyap also took a dig at Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi's resignations.

Mamta didi wanted to resign but party rejected offer. Rahul Gandhi wanted to resign but party rejected the offer. We wanted to act dumb and believe it but our intelligence rejected it.. P.S. I didn’t want to tweet this but twiterrati rejected my intention. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 25, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take oath for his second term along with his council of ministers on May 30.

