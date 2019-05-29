These quirky tweets sum up the Elections 2019!

Updated: May 29, 2019, 17:14 IST | mid-day online correspondent

These are some tweets that were used during the election season which include severe usage of wordplay

The elections are now over and Narendra Modi has been elected as the Prime Minister of India for the second time. The BJP-led NDA won 353 seats. However, the debates and discussions around the elections are far from over. Social media is flooded with posts, in favour of as well as against the election results.

BJP legislator Harsh Sanghavi's tweet on the miserable performance of the Congress stole the show.
He wrote, "If you start from Mumbai's Churchgate on a local train and head North, Punjab is where you'll find the first Congress MP."

Comedian Kunal Kamra was in the news for not being quite in favour of Narendra Modi. After the results, he summed up his views in one tweet.

After Chetan Bhagat said that the best thing to help our democracy is to not hate the Modi government, Kunal Kamra's response became a moment to remember.

On the other hand, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee expressed dissent over the election results and followed it with short poems.

Also read: Lok Sabha election results 2019: All losers are not losers, says Mamata Banerjee

Similarly, singer Caralisa Monteiro was upset with Pragya Singh Thakur's win from Bhopal. Thakur was allegedly involved in the Malegaon blasts and defeated Congress's Digvijaya Singh by a whopping number of votes.

Director Anurag Kashyap also took a dig at Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi's resignations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take oath for his second term along with his council of ministers on May 30.

