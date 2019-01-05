These restaurants have Bollywood celebrities on their plates

hatke

Deepika Padukone shared on social media that there's a dosa named after her in Texas, UK, and Ranveer Singh soon in an epic reply, announced that would eat that

On 1 January 2019, a bizarre piece of news started doing the rounds on social media. A restaurant in Texas by the name of Dosa Labs had a dosa on offer by the name of Deepika Padukone among the other delicacies sold at the food joint.

In Austin, people are eating Deepika Padukone as a dosa menu!! See the pic ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/9c0mFeOyYL — Sailee (@sailee_rk) January 1, 2019

what a great way to begin the year...Happy New Year!ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/61BuaOWylC — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 1, 2019

It was first pointed out by Deepika who shared it as her Instagram story and captioned it: Hungry anyone? What followed was a lovey-dovey post by none other than hubby Ranveer Singh. The Simmba actor too shared the post on his Insta story and captioned it: I'd eat that!





A screengrab of Ranveer Singh's Insta post where he announces that he would love to eat the dosa!



The actress, who was last seen in Padmaavat, took to Twitter to share the good news with her fans. She tweeted: what a great way to begin the year...Happy New Year! Apparently, the dosa comes with potato mix and is topped by fiery red ghost chillis.



Soon after Deepika shared the news with her followers, another fan and Twitter user by the name of Rohit Bhasy shared one more menu and said, "You are also a Parantha Thali in Pune." The thali names as 'DEEPIKA PADUKONE PARANTHA THALI' and is priced at Rs 600 only.



The Deepika Padukone Parantha Thali is offered by Pune-based restaurant 'Aaoji Khhaoji' which also offers other popular thalis such as Akshay Kumar Parantha Thali, Yo Yo Honey Singh Parantha Thali, Sachin Tendulkar Parantha Thali, Sunny Deol Parantha Thali to name a few.



This isn't the first time that the popularity of famous celebrities has transcended from the world of films and fashion to food! Here are some of the earlier instances:





Salman Khan: Cafe Del-Mar in Turkey was renamed Salman Khan Cafe in 2012. While shooting for 'Ek Tha Tiger' in Mardin, Salman along with the rest of the crew would often visit the place since it was close to the shooting location. Apparently, the actor suggested a lot of changes in the cafe, and the makers ended up liking his ideas.





Dilip Kumar: Can you believe that Dilip Kumar has a chilli pickle named after him? Given that in the 1960s, Dilip Kumar was a heartthrob of many women, the makers of the pickle-making company came up with this unique concept. The tagline of the product was: The taste of your tongue is packed in this bottle.





Sanjay Dutt: A restaurant Noor Mohammadi Hotel in Mumbai serves a dish named 'Sanju Baba Chicken', named after Sanjay Dutt. He is a patron of this eatery (also famous for its nalli nahari, which is the actor's favourite dish there) since 1986, and he first shared his special chicken recipe, with restaurant owner Khalid Hakimi and his chefs, in 2010.





Kareeena Kapoor: A popular Italian joint in Delhi introduced a pizza named Size Zero pizza inspired by Kareena Kapoor.





Jeetendra: 'Jumping Jack' Jeetendra had a thali named after him at a five-star hotel in Chennai.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates