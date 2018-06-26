These short films highlight the various forms of art

Cinema to work as a bond to strengthen cultural ties between India and the UK with five shorts that highlight various forms of art

Steps of Ballet

Film Screening:

British Council has teamed up with a pub chain to celebrate the India-UK Year of Culture since August 2017. The collaboration involves different events aimed at a cross-cultural exchange between the two countries. And the next event as part of the series will involve the screening of short films that highlight different artistic mediums, starting from dance and music to pottery.

The audience will get to see five films, which have been sourced from the British Council archives. The first film — Macbeth: Act II, Scene II, and Act V: Scene I — is essentially a film adaptation of two famous scenes from the Shaksperean classic, one in which the central character murders Duncan and the other in which Lady Macbeth recollects horrific images from her past while sleepwalking. The second is called Swinging the Lambeth Walk, and deals with how the notes of different musical instruments vary. Steps of the Ballet delves into the popular dance form, while Picture Paper is a film that highlights British picture magazines. The last one, Colours in Clay, is about pottery. Each film is about 10 to 12 minutes in duration.

Kimberly Fernandez, the culture manager of the pub, tells us that the issue that had been highlighted at the previous edition of this event was awareness on mental health. "This time, our focus is on the arts," she says.

ON Tonight, 7 pm to 9 pm

AT Todi Mill Social, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel; CALL 7506394240

FREE

