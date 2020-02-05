These Speakers From Amazon Will Bring Life To Your Party, Buy Now

While food and decor will form an important part of the celebrations, the occasion will be incomplete without music. So, how about investing in small pocket party speakers from Amazon that will make your party celebrations cool and happening.

Touch Lamp Bluetooth Speaker

This amazing pocket Bluetooth speaker from Devcool comes with an LED indicator and is a USB rechargeable portable with TWS. The Bluetooth speaker comes with an LED mood lamp with 7 colour variants - a shade for every day of the week. The speaker is a good gift option for your loved ones. The speaker emanates a soft light that doesn't hurt your eyes, even in the dark. You can buy it for Rs 348. Shop here

Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with USB/AUX

This wireless Bluetooth speaker from Rewy is compatible with all devices. One can enjoy the amazing audio experience on the go. The mini and compact design makes it easy to carry along anywhere you travel. The speaker comes with a Built-In FM Radio to listen to your favourite radio stations. It also allows you to stay auto connected to call even you are playing music and auto connected to music after call over. You can buy it for Rs 349. Shop here

Wireless Mini Bluetooth Speakers

This wireless MINI Bluetooth speaker from iBall comes with a Micro SD Card Slot and Built-in Mic. The sky blue speaker is finely balanced and has a deeper bass resonance to keep kids tapping their feet. The speaker offers up to 6 hours playtime on a single 15 hrs charge. Its super compact and small size design makes Wireless Speakers portable and easy to carry. It delivers a rich stereo sound and comes in a range of rich animation style graphics. You can buy it for Rs 499. Shop here

LED Bluetooth Speakers Wireless

This portable Bluetooth speaker from Ionix supports all Bluetooth Mobiles/Tablets such as Samsung/LG/Apple/Xiaomi/All Andriod/All Apple IOS Devices/All Windows devices. The mini speaker supports up to 1080p full HD video and eight channels of digital audio. The speaker connects up to 10m range and comes in multi-colour. The Bluetooth speaker comes with a playtime of 2 to 5 hours and has an output of 3W. You can buy it for Rs 180. Shop here

