These traditional jackets are a must have this Diwali; shop here

Film producer Anand Pandit hosted a grand Diwali bash in Juhu, Mumbai. The party was attended by several Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Bipasha Basu with Karan Singh Grover, Arshad Warsi, Emraan Hashmi, Hrithik Roshan and Vivek Oberoi. The celebrities were seen in their best traditional attires.

Karan Singh Grover looked dapper in an army green pathani and matching jacket. He attended the bash with his wife actress Bipasha Basu.



Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu. Image credit: Yogen Shah

Vivek Oberoi also unleashed his traditional avatar opting for a cream coloured kurta and jacket.



Vivek Oberoi with his wife. Image credit: Yogen Shah

Sooraj Pancholi graced the party sporting a white Pathani, along with a navy blue jacket.



Sooraj Pancholi at the party. Image credit: Yogen Shah

