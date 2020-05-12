They even took Rs 20 bus fare from us, say migrant workers

With seven trains leaving Kurla LTT on Monday, most of the migrants that came to the station complained that despite the big talk, they were charged for every small thing from medical check-ups to even the Rs 20 fare for buses that brought them there.

Suraj Sharma, a resident of Antop Hill, said, "We spent a lot of money to reach here and become eligible to board the train. We are paying even the R20 bus fare," he told mid-day.

Amarjit Sharma a resident of Sakinaka said that the authorities and nodal officials were so ruthless that they were making some of them go back if they did not have money. Group leaders and officers in charge of the LTT Kurla batch refused to comment on the allegation and maintained that the operation was smooth.

Buses were also lined up on the SCLR bridge with authorities complaining that the railways were not allowing them in their premises. A railway official at LTT said there were seven trains going and all buses landed at the same time and that they allowed buses in a staggered manner to avoid contact and maintain social distancing.

