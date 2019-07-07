They took turns to rape my dog, owner tells police

crime

The owner found her dog in an unconscious state in Kumarâs room and said the dogâs condition was critical. She also claimed that her pet's internal organs had sustained injuries

Representational image

Three persons were booked on Friday by police for allegedly raping a four-year-old pet dog in Uttar Pradesh. The three persons, in an inebriated state, allegedly kidnapped a Pomeranian, from the residence of her owner’s house at Jalesar Road in Hathras. An FIR has been filed against the accused identified as Dinesh Kumar and two unidentified persons under section 377 (unnatural offence) of IPC and section 11 in Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 at Hathras Kotwali but no arrests have been made so far.

Santosh Devi, the complainant stated that Kumar, her neighbour lives in a rented accommodation next to her house and is known to everyone in the family. She alleged that on Thursday night, he lured her dog by offering an egg and allegedly raped her with two of his accomplices in an inebriated state. She claimed that she saw her pet till 10 pm after which she disappeared. “I thought she must be sitting somewhere and did not bother about her. But, when I could not find her in the house, I started searching for her at 6 in the morning," she said.

She found her dog in an unconscious state in Kumar’s room and said the dog’s condition was critical. She also claimed that her pet's internal organs had sustained injuries. Parvesh Rana, the station house officer of Hathras police station, said that a case has been filed and the dog’s medical examination has been conducted. A report is awaited. Rana added that all the accused will be arrested soon.

