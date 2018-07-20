Thief arrested after chase in Delhi

The constables followed the accused and intercepted them. While one of the men managed to escape, the other, identified as Sajid, got into a fight with the policemen and pushed Lal into a drain, the police said

An alleged thief was arrested today after a chase and a fight by two constables posted in northwest Delhi's Swaroop Nagar police station. Constables Pawan and Ratan Lal were out patrolling in the morning when they spotted two motorcycle-borne men fleeing after snatching a truck driver's mobile phone, the police said.

The constables followed the accused and intercepted them. While one of the men managed to escape, the other, identified as Sajid, got into a fight with the policemen and pushed Lal into a drain, the police said.

Lal, however, did not let go of Sajid and pulled him inside, they added. Sajid also attacked the constable with a knife but was nabbed, they said. The police said Sajid has been involved in several cases of fighting earlier as well. A manhunt is underway to nab the second accused, the police said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever