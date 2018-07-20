Search

Thief arrested after chase in Delhi

Jul 20, 2018, 11:16 IST | PTI

The constables followed the accused and intercepted them. While one of the men managed to escape, the other, identified as Sajid, got into a fight with the policemen and pushed Lal into a drain, the police said

Thief arrested after chase in Delhi

An alleged thief was arrested today after a chase and a fight by two constables posted in northwest Delhi's Swaroop Nagar police station. Constables Pawan and Ratan Lal were out patrolling in the morning when they spotted two motorcycle-borne men fleeing after snatching a truck driver's mobile phone, the police said.

The constables followed the accused and intercepted them. While one of the men managed to escape, the other, identified as Sajid, got into a fight with the policemen and pushed Lal into a drain, the police said.

Lal, however, did not let go of Sajid and pulled him inside, they added. Sajid also attacked the constable with a knife but was nabbed, they said. The police said Sajid has been involved in several cases of fighting earlier as well. A manhunt is underway to nab the second accused, the police said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Mumbai Monsoon: Dangerous roads to avoid in the city

Tags

Crime Newsnational news
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK