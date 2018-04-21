Thierry Henry: Arsene Wenger's legacy is untouchable

Arsene Wenger announced yesterday he will step aside at the end of the season



Thierry Henry

Arsenal's all-time record goalscorer Thierry Henry insists a barren end to Arsene Wenger's 22-year reign as the Gunners' manager shouldn't tarnish his legacy. Wenger announced yesterday he will step aside at the end of the season. However, the Frenchman, who brought Henry to the club in 1999, has been under pressure to leave due to a 14-year drought without winning the EPL.

"Recently people were always confusing what he is doing at the minute and his legacy," Henry said. "Once you announce you are leaving people are going to talk about your legacy and his legacy is untouchable. "I remember when I used to play for Arsenal people used to talk about the way we were playing, not what we won, but they way we were doing it, and how Arsene changed Arsenal into a well-recognised club in the world," added Henry.

"I'm happy now we can all talk about his legacy and, yes, let's not forget that we still have to win the Europa League. Let's not get lost in celebrating the end of his era. The team has to win the Europa League, it would be an amazing achievement and Arsene never won in Europe before so it would be a great way to give him a good exit."

