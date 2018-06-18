Thierry Henry holds key as Belgium begin campaign v Panama

"Thierry Henry gives me a lot of advice and lets me grow as a player," striker Michy Batshuayi told a news conference recently

Thierry Henry with Belgium forward Michy Batshuayi

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has French legend Thierry Henry on his coaching staff and for the players, Henry is a key factor as they prepare to kick off their World Cup campaign against Panama today.

"Thierry Henry gives me a lot of advice and lets me grow as a player," striker Michy Batshuayi told a news conference recently. "Thierry Henry is really important for us. He tells us stories from his playing days and they inspire us. If he says something, it is always turns out to be something helpful. His presence, his World Cup experience, it is all a very positive influence," said defender Toby Alderweireld.

Henry, a 1998 World Cup winner with France, is one of manager Martinez's assistants here for a team who sit third in the FIFA rankings and who boast what is frequently labelled a golden generation featuring the likes of Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne.

