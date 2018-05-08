Thieves flag down man on Panvel road, rob him of thousands

The man was conned after a two men stopped the car and told him that something was wrong with the car. The kalamboli police have registered a case against unidentified people

A 39-year-old man was robbed of his cell phone and Rs 14,500 while he was driving to Panvel from Thane. The man was conned after a two men stopped the car and told him that something was wrong with the car. The kalamboli police have registered a case against unidentified people.

The incident occurred at around 11am when the man was travelling alone in his car on the Panvel-Mumbra road. As he was passing a junction, the men flagged his car down and told him that they could see sparks flying from the engine of the car reported Hindustan Times. An officer from Kalamboli police station said, “The accused then said he was a driver and volunteered to check Shah’s car and fix the problem. Under the pretext of repairing the car, he stole the phone and a small bag that had the cash, which were kept on the car seat.”

The man realized that he was robbed only after the accused had left the spot. He then approached the police and registered a complaint.

