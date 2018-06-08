Thieves raid Panama team hotel during Norway match

Police spokeswoman said the robbery probably took place at the same time as Panama were being beaten by Norway on Wednesday in a match that ended 1-0

At around the time that World Cup minnows Panama were playing Norway this week, thieves were busy rifling their Oslo hotel rooms, police told yesterday. The Panamanian football federation tweeted: "Three Panamayor hotel rooms were robbed in Oslo, Norway. Norwegian police are at the scene looking for clues."

Police say objects worth around 53,000 euros were taken from three rooms in a downtown Oslo hotel, explaining thieves are thought to have used an old magnetic room key or a stolen one and that video footage would be examined.

Police spokeswoman said the robbery probably took place at the same time as Panama were being beaten by Norway on Wednesday in a match that ended 1-0. Panama will make their World Cup debut in Russia, where the central Americans will face England, Belgium and Tunisia in Group G. Panama kick off their campaign against Belgium in Sochi on June 18, the same day group G opponents Tunisia host England.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever