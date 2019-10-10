Surprise! Thieves steal man's bag, find snakes when they open it

A group of thieves were in for a shock after their loot turned out to be snakes. A California reptile lover said a group of thieves stole his duffel bag full of snakes. Brian Gundy, a reptile lover who breeds and sells reptiles through his business 'For Goodness Snakes', uploaded a video on his YouTube channel to explain his plight.

According to Gundy, the incident took place at the Martin Luther King Library in San Jose on Saturday when was giving a presentation. He said he left his gear in a parking garage to retrieve his car and when he returned, the bag containing three pythons and a lizard had gone missing. The reptile lover added that from the three snakes, two were found in a dumpster nearby, but he was worried about the safety of the other reptiles.

Watch Brian Gundy reveal the shocking incident here:

In the video, Gundy urged his subscribers to help him with any information about it. Gundy has filed a complaint with the police and is hopeful that the CCTV footage of the garage will help the police nab the thieves.

With inputs from AP

