Thieves threaten employees at gunpoint, rob jewellery shop in broad daylight

In a shocking incident, a major robbery took place in Pune in broad daylight where two robbers allegedly entered a jewellery shop by threatening people at gunpoint. They fired two rounds in the air and later escaped with gold ornaments.

The incident took place on Sunday around 4.35 pm in Kothrud area in a gold jewellery shop.

According to police, "As per the CCTV camera footage and the eyewitnesses, the two robbers covering their face entered a jewellery store on Sunday afternoon around 4.30 pm. One of the robbers removed the pistol from his waist and threaten them at gunpoint. When the suspects noticed one of the sales executive trying to call the police, he fired two rounds near him."

He added, "The robbers fired two rounds in the air due to which the sales executive got scared. He asked them to pull down the gold ornaments which were kept on display while others put them in snack bag and fled away. We are probing and investing in the case."

