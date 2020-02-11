Thin is sexy for Kriti Sanon! But netizens are angry

Kriti Sanon has begun shooting for the next schedule of Laxman Utekar's Mimi in Mandawa, Rajasthan. As she has piled on 15 kilos to get into character, the social media savvy actor posted a picture from a photoshoot and wrote, "When you've gained weight for a film but you still wanna look sexy on Instagram. You know it's throwback time (sic)."

Netizens were not amused. One angry fan wrote, "And then they go out to advocate about embracing your body as it is (sic)." Another wrote, "You actually need to gain more weight to look sexy (sic)."

Time to eat your words, Sanon.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon is shooting for the second schedule of Mimi. Sharing a picture from the sets, Kriti took to Instagram and wrote: "When everyone is happy being on set!! Second schedule of 'Mimi'." In the image, Kriti can be seen sharing smiles with her co-stars Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Saie Tamhankar and Supriya Pathak.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! (2011). In the movie, Kriti will be seen essaying the role of a young surrogate mother.

Giving more details about the second schedule, Kriti said: "I'm very very excited for this schedule as it has got most of the key scenes of the film. It is a long schedule and we'll be completing the film excluding a song that will be done later."

