Things not happening the way you want it to be? Blame it on Mercury

As soon as the planets start spinning the other way, these believers alter their lives to take cover and carry on

PR professional Parikshaat Wadhwani gets all his planet knowledge from astrologer Susan Miller's website. He is right now waiting for Mars to turn direct before he buys a new laptop. Pic/Ashish Raje

Has your ex made a sudden comeback in your life? Or, are your travel plans not working out exactly the way you want them to? Or perhaps that job offer you've been waiting for, is just not coming through? If this has been your life from July 26 to August 18 this year, it would seem that the Mercury retrograde is responsible. At least for the believers, that is.



Natania Lalwani

"For the last eight years, Uranus has been in my financial sector, and everything has been confusing and unclear. It's only now that it has moved out of it," says Parikshaat Wadhwani, 29, who has been a believer in the Universe and all its forms - tarot, astrology, numerology - for a while now. "I am a Pisces, so am quite curious as well. I follow events such as new moons, which means getting fresh starts, or mercury retrogrades, as that just means more delays," says the lifestyle and brand professional. "For example, I had to sign up some new clients, but it's just not happening. I don't force it though. Because I believe in the effect of the planets on us, I pace myself out and am patient. I believe in the cosmos, and abandon myself to it. I have to buy a laptop, but I will do it post-August so that even the shadow of the retrograde is over. Mars is still in retrograde, and they say, it's the petrol to keep the machinery running. If it's sleeping, nothing can happen," laughs the Bandra resident, who updates himself with the planets and all their doings via popular astrologer Susan Miller's website, Astrology Zone.



Ratna Duhan says that the retrograde helped her find closure

For the uninitiated, retrogrades are when a planet appears to be moving in reverse. While the backward movement is scientifically proven to be just an optical illusion, astrologers worldwide believe this carries major implications. Regardless of which planet is in retrograde, it usually means a period of delayed progress or disruption. What it's affecting could be dependent on the planet - Mercury is the ruler of communication, Venus of love, Mars deals with issues of action and conflict. In the past few months, especially in August, almost six planets have been in retrograde - Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune and Pluto, with Venus getting ready into retrograde soon as well.



Ananya Anand meditates a lot to get through the retrograde periods

In retrospect, Ratna Duhan can say that the imminent demise of her relationship was all foretold by the planets. The PR professional, who taught astrology to herself a few years ago, had a break-up in March, when her ruling planet Jupiter was in retrograde, which is all about dealing with uncertainty. "There was also other confusing energy, as I am a Scorpio, and my ruling planet Saturn was in retrograde. But, since I knew all about it, I didn't go bat-sh** crazy. It helps you adjust your attitude and make sense of it in a mature way. Everything was chaotic, but I kept calm," says the Gurgaon-based young woman. Last month, when Mercury went into retrograde (famous for bringing back ex-loves), her ex-boyfriend made an appearance. "I think the retrogrades affect everyone differently, and it has affected him too. So, we are still fighting now, but I now know this was meant to happen.

Around the time the retrograde happened, there was an eclipse as well. It's the time to get closure - things that have been dragging on for long, you need to end those. I knew that. Practical people will scoff at this and say, 'It had to end because it just wasn't right'. But I feel the planets create situations that give you a chance to end things," says the 28-year-old, who also remembers signing on a new work project and moving to Delhi during the retrograde period, which eventually didn't work out. "I learn the hard way," she rues.

For many, the retrograde just offers a time for retrospection and meditation, reflect on what should and should not be done. "I meditate a lot during this time," says the tarot card reader Ananya Anand, "Retrogrades usually come with lot of aggression and work pressures and to get through that, you need pace of mind. Mars will remain in retrograde till end of August, so I am laying low. I actually even make small mistakes such as send wrong emails, which never happens to me otherwise," she laughs.

Singer song-writer Natania Lalwani, who got into the planets two years ago, after reading the website Refinery 29, which offers in-depth analysis into the retrogrades, says that's it's eerie how accurate the effects are. "If I am feeling too emotional or angry, and I have checked up on it, usually a planet is in retrograde," says the LA-based Mumbai artiste. Lalwani sees it as an advantage, as when you know there may be a reason behind your state of emotions, you are less likely to take it seriously or make rash decisions. "I always sleep on it then, because I know I am making more than I should out of a situation," says the 25-year-old. She ends our conversation on a practical note, "It's good to have it in the back of your mind. But to make every decision according to the planets maybe not be entirely logical, right? In the end, you can't base your reality on it."

When does this happen?

Mercury goes into retrograde usually for 3-4 weeks, around four times a year. Love planet Venus goes into retrograde every 18 months; Mars every two years for two months; and all other planets go retrograde four to five months every year

When a planet retrogrades, watch out for

Misunderstandings at work

More than ordinary confusion about everyday decisions

Technology fails - crashed laptops, wrongly sent mails

Contract mishaps; don't sign or start anything new

Travel plans that go awry

Break-ups and love problems

